Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €108.48 ($126.14).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIE shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.75 ($106.69) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of SIE stock opened at €88.13 ($102.48) on Tuesday. Siemens has a 12 month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 12 month high of €133.39 ($155.10). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €79.37 and its 200-day moving average price is €101.12.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

