Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sientra had a negative net margin of 131.32% and a negative return on equity of 110.93%. The business had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million.

NASDAQ SIEN traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.85. 406,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,211. Sientra has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $120.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Sientra from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Sientra from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sientra from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Sientra from $6.50 to $5.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.26.

In other Sientra news, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 16,506 shares of Sientra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $99,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 63,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $375,621.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

