SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Short Interest Up 35.7% in April

SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the April 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.09% of SIFCO Industries worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised SIFCO Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

NYSEAMERICAN:SIF opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. SIFCO Industries has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $5.62.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in the United States and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.