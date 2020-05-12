Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Shares Acquired by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,048,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,213 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned 2.00% of Signet Jewelers worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 76,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,971,000 after purchasing an additional 20,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $9.28. 2,106,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,489. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $580.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.27. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $31.44.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SIG shares. Bank of America downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $15.17.

In other news, insider Oded Edelman purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $232,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,075.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H. Todd Stitzer acquired 12,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $81,240.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,870 shares in the company, valued at $331,136.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 54,735 shares of company stock worth $363,440. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.