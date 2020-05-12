Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN) Insider Sells £68,391.18 in Stock

Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN) insider Rob Quinn sold 15,942 shares of Silence Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.64), for a total value of £68,391.18 ($89,964.72).

Shares of Silence Therapeutics stock opened at GBX 417 ($5.49) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 428.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 416.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Silence Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 646.50 ($8.50).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 1st.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs. It is developing various candidates for the treatment of cancer, iron overload disorders, cardiovascular disease, alcohol use disorder, and other metabolic diseases.

