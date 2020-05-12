Silent Notary Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last Week (SNTR)

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Silent Notary token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, DEx.top, YoBit and IDEX. In the last seven days, Silent Notary has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Silent Notary has a total market capitalization of $82,714.86 and approximately $7,858.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Silent Notary Profile

Silent Notary’s launch date was November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here. Silent Notary’s official website is silentnotary.com. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Silent Notary

Silent Notary can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Bilaxy, DEx.top, Hotbit, YoBit, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silent Notary should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silent Notary using one of the exchanges listed above.

