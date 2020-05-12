SimCorp A/S’s (SICRF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SimCorp A/S stock remained flat at $$98.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. 750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,600. SimCorp A/S has a twelve month low of $94.78 and a twelve month high of $117.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.13.

About SimCorp A/S

SimCorp A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment management solutions for financial institutions, asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, fund managers, wealth managers, sovereign wealth funds, and asset servicers. It provides SimCorp Dimension system, a front-to-back investment management solution that is deployed on premise or as an ASP solution for supporting the investment value chain and a range of instruments.

