Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $517,908,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,232.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,730,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,100 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,057,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,194,000 after buying an additional 1,542,349 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,636,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 69.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,811,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,717 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In other news, CEO David Simon acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $9,124,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.98 per share, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 350,072 shares of company stock worth $19,745,593 in the last ninety days. 8.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $55.08 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $177.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.