Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.22. The company had a trading volume of 11,627,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,622,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $177.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.98 per share, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $97,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,957.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 350,072 shares of company stock worth $19,745,593 in the last quarter. 8.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.67.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

