Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Cfra from $120.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Cfra’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $162.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.67.

Shares of SPG stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $55.27. The stock had a trading volume of 13,959,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,622,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $177.93.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Simon purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $9,124,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $97,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,957.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 350,072 shares of company stock worth $19,745,593. Insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Simon Property Group by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 107,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

