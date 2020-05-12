Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Market Perform

Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Sino Biopharmaceutical stock opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.17. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Company Profile

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells Chinese medicines and chemical medicines in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates in Modernized Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others segments. Its principal products include hepatitis medicines, such as Runzhong dispersible tablets, Tianqingganmei injections, Tianqingganping enteric capsules, Tianding tablets, Mingzheng capsules, and Ganlixin injections and capsules; and cardio-cerebral medicines comprising Kaishi injections, Yilunping and Tuotuo tablets, Tianqingning injections, and Beraprost Sodium tablets; and oncology medicines consisting of Zhiruo, Saiweijian, Tianqingyitai, and Qingweike injections, as well as Shoufu and Yinishu tablets, and Gelike capsules.

