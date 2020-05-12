Sitime Corp’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 19th (NASDAQ:SITM)

Sitime’s (NASDAQ:SITM) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, May 19th. Sitime had issued 4,300,000 shares in its IPO on November 21st. The total size of the offering was $55,900,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on SITM. Roth Capital increased their target price on Sitime from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sitime from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sitime from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Sitime from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Sitime from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of Sitime stock opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. Sitime has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.27.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sitime will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sitime during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sitime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,596,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sitime by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sitime by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 197,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 19,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sitime during the first quarter valued at $298,000. 31.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

