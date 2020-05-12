Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Short Interest Update

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200,000 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the April 15th total of 6,130,000 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of SIX stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $19.05. 1,879,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,027,891. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $59.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.76.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.75 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Mike Spanos bought 16,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.27 per share, with a total value of $502,665.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,159.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,494,016 shares of company stock worth $41,264,882 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,132,000 after purchasing an additional 981,975 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $42,091,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,034.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 999,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,074,000 after acquiring an additional 911,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,946,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,451,000 after acquiring an additional 823,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $31,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

SIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

