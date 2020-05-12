Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Skyworks Solutions worth $22,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 110,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 52,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,376 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Argus raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.15.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $110.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $128.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.10 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

