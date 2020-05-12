Smithfield Trust Co. Acquires 394 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,342 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $287.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,646,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,269. The stock has a market cap of $272.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.27 and its 200 day moving average is $274.89.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.77.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

