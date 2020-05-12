Smithfield Trust Co. Buys 2,132 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,602 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $171,992,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,320,000 after buying an additional 1,943,860 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 455.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,781,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,499,000 after buying an additional 1,461,123 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,706,000 after buying an additional 1,240,503 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.22. 461,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,825,400. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average of $74.29.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

