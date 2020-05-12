Smithfield Trust Co. Buys 36,652 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Smithfield Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Smithfield Trust Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $27,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

VB traded down $3.10 on Tuesday, hitting $131.40. 17,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,508. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $170.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.64.

