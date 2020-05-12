Smithfield Trust Co. Buys 46,213 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 235.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,213 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 741.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 136,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,087,760. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.94. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $27.34.

