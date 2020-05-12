Smithfield Trust Co. Grows Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. owned approximately 0.20% of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $1,130,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.82. 1,953,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,695,832. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $48.08.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

