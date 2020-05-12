Smithfield Trust Co. Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,591 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.5% of Smithfield Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Smithfield Trust Co. owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $23,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148,893 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,877,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744,160 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,150 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $36.20. 12,369,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,831,744. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.52. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

