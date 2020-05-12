Smithfield Trust Co. Has $13.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Smithfield Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,425 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Smithfield Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $13,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 164,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 82,752 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.03. The stock had a trading volume of 633,650 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.32.

