Smithfield Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 348.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,152 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. owned about 0.09% of WesBanco worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,078,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,368,000 after purchasing an additional 126,449 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,326,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,932,000 after buying an additional 295,966 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,027,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,612,000 after purchasing an additional 198,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,953,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,807,000 after purchasing an additional 167,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after purchasing an additional 248,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Shares of WSBC traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.90. 30,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,185. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.98. WesBanco Inc has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $39.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $148.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.19 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WesBanco Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

WSBC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Owen purchased 3,850 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $99,407.00. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.