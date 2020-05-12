Smithfield Trust Co. Sells 13,605 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Smithfield Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,605 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.02. 157,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,434. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.05. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $59.56.

