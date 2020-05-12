SnapCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,947.00 (SNPC)

SnapCoin (CURRENCY:SNPC) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. SnapCoin has a total market capitalization of $128,683.15 and approximately $2,947.00 worth of SnapCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnapCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including BitMart and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, SnapCoin has traded up 133.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00044058 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $323.66 or 0.03684114 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00056645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00032179 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001842 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011395 BTC.

SnapCoin Profile

SnapCoin (SNPC) is a token. Its launch date was August 24th, 2018. SnapCoin’s total supply is 678,333,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,639,448 tokens. The official message board for SnapCoin is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1. SnapCoin’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1. SnapCoin’s official website is www.snapparazzi.io.

SnapCoin Token Trading

SnapCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnapCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnapCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnapCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

