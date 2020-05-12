Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 19th. Analysts expect Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.85 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, analysts expect Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile stock opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2541 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.08.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

