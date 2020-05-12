Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sodexo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sodexo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDXAY opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. Sodexo has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.78.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

