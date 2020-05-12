Software (ETR:SOW) PT Set at €30.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Software (ETR:SOW) has been assigned a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SOW. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €32.08 ($37.30).

Shares of SOW stock traded down €0.52 ($0.60) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €33.54 ($39.00). The stock had a trading volume of 193,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,805. Software has a one year low of €21.60 ($25.12) and a one year high of €35.03 ($40.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

