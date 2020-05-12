Solar Senior Capital Ltd Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Solar Senior Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Solar Senior Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SUNS. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Solar Senior Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Solar Senior Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of SUNS stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. Solar Senior Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.01 million, a P/E ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Solar Senior Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $8.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Solar Senior Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Solar Senior Capital by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Solar Senior Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Solar Senior Capital by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Solar Senior Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Solar Senior Capital’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

