SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SONVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SONVY traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,236. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $43.83. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.67.

About SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

