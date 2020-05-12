Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Short Interest Update

Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the April 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNE. ValuEngine downgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sony in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SNE traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $65.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,888. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.31. Sony has a 12 month low of $47.29 and a 12 month high of $73.86. The company has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Sony by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Sony by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Sony during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

