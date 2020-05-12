SounDAC (XSD) Price Tops $0.0039 on Exchanges

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 12th. SounDAC has a total market capitalization of $57,154.14 and $58,545.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SounDAC has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One SounDAC coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SounDAC

XSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. SounDAC’s official website is soundac.io. The official message board for SounDAC is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html.

SounDAC Coin Trading

SounDAC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SounDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SounDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

