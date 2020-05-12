Southside Bancshares (SBSI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ: SBSI):

5/9/2020 – Southside Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

5/7/2020 – Southside Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/30/2020 – Southside Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/28/2020 – Southside Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

4/15/2020 – Southside Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

4/8/2020 – Southside Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/8/2020 – Southside Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

3/20/2020 – Southside Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – Southside Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

3/13/2020 – Southside Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $988.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.64. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.74 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.36). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 56.36%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, Director Tony K. Morgan bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.82 per share, with a total value of $32,820.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,406 shares of company stock worth $69,178. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 61.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,144,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,771,000 after purchasing an additional 86,026 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 80.1% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. 54.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

