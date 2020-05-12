S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 1.9% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,958,000 after purchasing an additional 56,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,971,000 after buying an additional 201,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,639,000. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,810,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,417,000 after acquiring an additional 66,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in S&P Global by 997.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,784,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

SPGI traded up $4.63 on Tuesday, hitting $305.32. 623,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,901. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $312.94. The company has a market cap of $71.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.75.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

