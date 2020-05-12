Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Short Interest Update

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the April 15th total of 76,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 163,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 52,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

LOV opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. Spark Networks has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

LOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Spark Networks in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Spark Networks from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.