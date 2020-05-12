SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,211,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,411 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.16% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $176,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,934.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,177 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,346,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,583,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,653 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 372,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,766,000 after acquiring an additional 147,862 shares during the period. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,857,000.

SDY stock opened at $87.47 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.85.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

