Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Down 4.4% This Week

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $10,447.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0949 or 0.00001086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Bisq and Cryptopia. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005187 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00016387 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007695 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.03 or 0.01855400 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000538 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000422 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000387 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bisq, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

