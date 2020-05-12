Spinnaker Trust Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,020 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after acquiring an additional 548,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,059,000 after buying an additional 100,637 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $750,455,000 after purchasing an additional 512,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,031,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,016,993,000 after buying an additional 85,048 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $107.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.20 and a 200-day moving average of $128.19. The company has a market cap of $194.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

