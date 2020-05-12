Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) Short Interest Up 40.0% in April

Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,900 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 107,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Spok from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of Spok stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Spok has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.24 million, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.10.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $37.27 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

In other Spok news, Director Brian Oreilly bought 3,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Insiders acquired 6,614 shares of company stock valued at $64,140 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spok during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Spok during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Spok by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Spok during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Spok by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

