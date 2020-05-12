Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,409 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Spotify worth $19,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Spotify by 753.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Spotify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Spotify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Spotify in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Spotify from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Spotify from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.86.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $156.02 on Tuesday. Spotify has a 1 year low of $109.18 and a 1 year high of $163.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.31 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.86.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

