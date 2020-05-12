Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Short Interest Down 16.7% in April

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sprague Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 895.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 50,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 169,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 73,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRLP. ValuEngine lowered Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

NYSE:SRLP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.82. 773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,068. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.20. Sprague Resources has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $959.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprague Resources will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.33%. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is 242.73%.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

