Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on S shares. New Street Research upgraded Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Sprint from $5.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded Sprint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sprint in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Sprint alerts:

In other news, VP Paul W. Schieber, Jr. sold 83,984 shares of Sprint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $843,199.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 272,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $2,676,156.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 842,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,268,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Sprint during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sprint by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,572,464 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,613,000 after purchasing an additional 55,465 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Sprint by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 291,171 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 130,700 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Sprint by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 78,403 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sprint by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,836,759 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $40,830,000 after acquiring an additional 495,041 shares during the period. 14.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:S opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Sprint has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $10.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of -0.88.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.