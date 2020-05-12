SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.30. SPS Commerce posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.82 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on SPS Commerce from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $198,198.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,603.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $57,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,585.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,467 shares of company stock worth $5,769,957 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,142,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,160,000 after acquiring an additional 113,684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 41,442 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after acquiring an additional 68,940 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,108,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,565,000 after acquiring an additional 63,311 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.41. 23,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,354. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average of $53.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

