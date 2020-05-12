SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.78 million. SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

NYSE:FLOW traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.92. 13,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,128. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.84. SPX Flow has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLOW shares. Vertical Research upgraded SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of SPX Flow in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research cut SPX Flow from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet cut SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, insider Jose Larios sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $54,315.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,871 shares in the company, valued at $372,766.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 21,183 shares of company stock worth $856,736 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

