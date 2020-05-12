SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the April 15th total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $5,859,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram acquired 1,750 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.43 per share, for a total transaction of $69,002.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,580. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,001 shares of company stock worth $142,541 over the last 90 days. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 165,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,116,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,528,000 after purchasing an additional 30,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.20. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

