Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) Short Interest Update

Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the April 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Star Group news, CEO Jeffrey M. Woosnam acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $70,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,960. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey S. Hammond acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $44,900.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,000 shares of company stock worth $123,440. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Star Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Star Group by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Star Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Star Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Star Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,555,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Star Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 42.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SGU. TheStreet upgraded shares of Star Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

SGU stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 13,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,541. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78. Star Group has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $344.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $543.06 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. This is an increase from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.