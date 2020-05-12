Starbase Trading 29.4% Lower This Week (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 12th. One Starbase token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar. Starbase has a market capitalization of $104,384.45 and approximately $896.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043605 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.98 or 0.03603831 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00056510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00031835 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001912 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011227 BTC.

Starbase Profile

STAR is a token. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

