Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,817,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180,307 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 2.01% of Stars Group worth $118,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Stars Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,104,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,353,000 after acquiring an additional 350,269 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 78.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 14,223 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Stars Group by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 21,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Stars Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Stars Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,356,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSG stock opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Stars Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.19 million. Stars Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stars Group Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSG. Zacks Investment Research raised Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Stars Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded Stars Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Stars Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.45.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

