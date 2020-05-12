State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 40,609 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,609 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of PPL worth $25,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in PPL by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 59,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in PPL by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in PPL by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra lifted their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.07.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PPL opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. PPL Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

