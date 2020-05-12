State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 5,908 Shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Atlassian worth $20,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 92.6% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of TEAM opened at $176.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.99, a P/E/G ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 0.98. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $182.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.89.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $411.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.22 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atlassian from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.06.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.