State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,547 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Realty Income worth $22,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Realty Income by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 6,998.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 292,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 288,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day moving average of $69.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.67. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $84.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Edward Jones upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

